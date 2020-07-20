AMC Plus Expands Reach With Dish, Sling TV

AMC Networks continued to expand the reach of AMC Plus, agreeing Monday to make the streaming service available to Dish Network’s satellite TV and Sling TV OTT subscribers for $6.99 per month.

Dish is the second distributor to reach an agreement with AMC Plus. In June, AMC launched the streaming offering with Comcast Xfinity and Flex customers. Other distributors are expected to follow.

“We’re encouraged by the enthusiastic reception from our long-standing distribution partners to AMC+,” said AMC Networks president of distribution and development Josh Reader in a statement to Multichannel News. “Their response really demonstrates to us the value that the enhanced customer experience and increased customer choice this new bundle represents to their customers and the fans of our popular and critically acclaimed original programming.”

The SVOD service includes programming from AMC Networks’ linear television channels like AMC, Sundance TV, ad-free with early premieres on demand, along with the streaming services Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited. The AMC+ package also includes an ad-free premium linear network.

“This new bundle, available for the first time to Dish and Sling TV customers, was designed to offer fans of our programming greater choice and an enhanced customer experience, as we work with Dish and Sling TV to embrace the new ways in which viewers consume content today,” Reader said in a press release.

The ad-free premium subscription AMC+ bundle consists of the following:

● AMC - offers current seasons of series from AMC and its sister networks like IFC and SundanceTV anytime, ad-free, including Killing Eve, NOS4A2, The Walking Dead plus extras including bonus footage, sneak peeks of future episodes and exclusive behind-the-scenes features.

● Shudder – offers fans of horror and suspense the largest uncut, ad-free selection of series and films, including original series Creepshow and coming soon, documentary Horror Noire.

● Sundance Now – offers a selection of original and exclusive series from true crime to dramas and thrillers from around the world, including Discovery of Witches, Riviera and, later this year, Killing for Love.

● IFC Films Unlimited – offers a broad collection of theatrically-released and award-winning titles from IFC Films.

● Premium Linear Network – includes an ad-free linear channel with some of the best programming AMC has to offer.

Additionally, AMC Networks full suite of subscription video-on-demand streaming services –Shudder, Sundance Now, IFC Films Unlimited, UMC, Cocina On and Acorn TV – are currently available to Dish and Sling TV customers on an a la carte basis.