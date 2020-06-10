AMC Networks Expands Streaming Offerings

AMC Networks said Wednesday that it has expanded its streaming video offerings, launching AMC Plus and WE tv Plus, two commercial-free SVOD products initially available to Comcast Xfinity cable and Xfinity Flex broadband subscribers.

AMC Plus will cost $4.99 per month and includes original series from the AMC channel and sister networks like Sundance TV and IFC, ad-free with early premieres on demand, along with streaming services Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited. AMC Plus also includes a commercial-free premium linear network available on Xfinity’s electronic program guide.

For Xfinity and Xfinity Flex customers, AMC Plus will replace AMC Premiere, the commercial-free, on-demand service AMC Networks launched to Comcast customers in 2017.

AMC Networks is offering the new streaming bundles to other pay TV providers as well -- Comcast is just the first of hopefully many to sign on. The programmer said it will continue to support AMC Premiere customers who either subscribe to the service through other distributors, like YouTube TV, or who have signed up for it on their own and authenticate through their current TV provider.

In addition to offering ad-free current seasons of hits like Killing Eve, NOS4A2 and The Walking Dead, AMC Plus will include bonus footage, sneak peeks of future episodes and exclusive behind-the-scenes features.

WE tv Plus includes programming from AMC Networks’ reality channel We tv and UMC (formerly the Urban Movie Channel), and also is priced at $4.99 per month.

According to AMC Networks, both streaming bundles will be available to Comcast customers over the internet and on demand on its X1 and Xfinity Flex platforms, are searchable with the Xfinity voice remote and across a range of devices in and out of the home via Xfinity Stream. Separately, AMC Networks said Xfinity continues to carry Acorn TV, its premium service focused on British and international television.

“We have a long and fruitful history of partnering with Comcast to serve viewers and fans of our content, and these new bundles epitomize our history of innovation and ability to work collaboratively to embrace the new ways in which viewers are consuming content today,” said AMC Networks president of distribution and development Josh Reader in a press release. “Comcast has always been a valued partner, particularly in the launch of AMC Premiere, a pioneering ad-free service. With these AMC+ and WE tv+ bundles, we build on that partnership in service of our fans on both the innovative Xfinity X1 and Flex platforms. We’re confident that Xfinity customers will appreciate the value, convenience and quality of these new offerings.”