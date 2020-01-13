Amazon’s ‘All or Nothing’ Offers Philadelphia Eagles Close-Up

Season five of sports documentary series All or Nothing rolls on Amazon Prime Feb. 7. The Philadelphia Eagles star in the football series. NFL Films produces the eight episodes.

The new season “tells the story of a talented team striving to compete for a championship in the face of inevitable change,” according to Amazon.

Jon Hamm narrates.

The Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018. The series looks at the team after the championship, from the locker room to the sidelines to the field.

“Alongside Eagles franchise quarterback Carson Wentz, Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz and defensive stalwarts Malcolm Jenkins, Fletcher Cox, and Brandon Graham lead a talented and resilient roster in a city where the Eagles are more than just a football team — they’re a way of life,” said Amazon.

All or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles is executive produced by Brian Rolapp, Ross Ketover and Pat Kelleher.

The Carolina Panthers were the subject of season four.