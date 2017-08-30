Fox Broadcasting Names Thorn President of Entertainment

Weeks before the start of a new TV season, Fox Broadcasting Co. has named Michael Thorn as president of entertainment.



Thorn, who had been executive VP of development at Twentieth Century Fox TV, replaces David Madden, effective at the end of the month.



Madden is reportedly in talks for a senior programming job at AMC, where top programming exec Joel Stillerman recently left to join Hulu.



Since the decline of American Idol, Fox has been struggling with its primetime lineup. At Twentieth, Thorn worked on several shows on the Fox schedule, including Empire, The Last Man on Earth,The Mick, Star and the new series Orville.



He also worked on shows that ran on other networks, including TV’’s biggest hit last season This Is Us.



In his new post, Thorn will report to Fox Television Group chairmen and CEOs Gary Newman and Dana Walden.



“We’ve worked with Michael for the past decade, and in terms of creative chops and leadership skills, he’s one of the best,” said Newman and Walden. “He’s distinguished himself in our organization and in the creative community as an incredible executive who cares deeply about the work and our creative partners. As someone who’s worked at the studio, a broadcast network and spent time as a producer, Michael’s had the best possible training for this position. We’re elated he’ll be stepping into this expanded role.”



Madden had been with Fox for 17 years.



“He’s a gifted executive who brings passion, intelligence and a tremendous amount of experience to all he does. We know he’ll be successful in the next stage of his career and we wish him all the best,” added Walden and Newman.