‘Love Connection’ Renewed at Fox

Fox has renewed Love Connection for a second season, with Andy Cohen set to return as host and co-executive producer. Each hour of Love Connection features single men and/or women in search of romance. They tell Cohen what they're looking for in a partner.



“Andy Cohen is a phenomenal host, not only because he has brought so much fun to the show but also because he truly wants these participants to find love, and that genuine level of interest enables him to elicit both touching and hilariously awkward dating moments from them,” said Rob Wade, president, alternative entertainment and specials, Fox. “I’d also like to thank Mike Darnell and Mike Fleiss, who, along with Andy, have helped redefine this show.”



Love Connection is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television and NEXT Entertainment in association with Telepictures Productions. The show airs Thursdays at 9 p.m.



“We are excited for a second season of Love Connection,” said Mike Darnell president, Warner Bros. unscripted & alternative television. “Andy Cohen is a natural provocateur and is beloved by so many for his uncanny ability to bring out the most revealing details about the couples and their dates.”



Fleiss, Martin Hilton, James Breen and Jason Ehrlich are executive producers.



Love Connection aired in syndication in the ‘80s and ‘90s, and was hosted by Chuck Woolery.