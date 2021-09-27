'Ozark' Returns with Season Four on Netflix in 2022
Jason Bateman, Laura Linney star in gritty drama
Netflix shared a trailer for season four of hit drama Ozark, which premieres in 2022.
Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner star. Season three came out in March 2020 and was the most watched streaming show that year, according to Nielsen.
The show, about a family that relocates to the Ozarks in Missouri when the patriarch gets caught up in a money-laundering predicament, premiered in summer 2017.
The trailer shows a party going on at a mansion. Marty and Wendy Byrde, played by Bateman and Linney, are in the bathroom, distraught and cleaning the blood and grit off themselves.
There will be 14 episodes in the fourth and final season.
Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams created Ozark. Bateman executive produces.
The show is produced by MRC.
