‘Big Brother: Celebrity Edition’ on CBS This Winter
Julie Chen Moonves hosts celeb unscripted show
Season three of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition premieres on CBS in winter 2022. Cast members will be revealed at a later time.
Julie Chen Moonves, host of Big Brother, returns as host.
The new season will stream live and on demand on Paramount Plus, where fans will also be able to watch the 24/7 live feed and find exclusive content throughout the season.
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition previously aired in winter 2018 and winter 2019. The cast has included Kandi Burruss, Omarosa Manigault Newman, Lolo Jones, Shannon Elizabeth, Tom Green and Anthony Scaramucci.
The Big Brother house is outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones.
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition is produced by Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly On The Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America.
