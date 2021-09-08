Trace Adkins Joins Fox Drama ‘Monarch’
Country music show debuts in January
Country music star Trace Adkins has joined the cast in a leading role on Fox midseason drama Monarch. He joins Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel on the show.
Fox calls Monarch “a Texas-sized, multi-generational musical drama about America’s first family of country music.” The show premieres Sunday, Jan. 30, after the NFC Championship game.
Melissa London Hilfers created the show, and executive produces with Michael Rauch, Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady and Jason Owen. Rauch is the showrunner.
Adkins will play country music king Albie Roman. Sarandon will play his wife Dottie, also a standout in country. “Even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie,” said Fox. “And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family's legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.”
Adkins has sold more than 11 million albums and charted more than 20 singles.
Monarch is produced by Fox Entertainment. Jason Ensler will direct and executive produce the premiere. The series will feature original music and covers.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
