Susan Sarandon on Next Season of ‘Search Party’ on HBO Max

Season four of comedy-thriller Search Party is on HBO Max in January. The season sees Dory, played by Alia Shawkat, held prisoner by her psychotic stalker Chip (Cole Escola), who wants to make Dory believe they are best friends.

Meredith Hagner, John Early and John Reynolds are also in the cast.

Turning up as guests are Susan Sarandon, Busy Philipps, Ann Dowd, Griffin Dunne and Lillias White. Sarandon plays Lylah, the unapologetically wealthy aunt of Chip, Dory’s kidnapper.

Children’s author R.L. Stine has a cameo role.

The first two seasons of Search Party were on TBS.

Search Party is executive produced by Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, Michael Showalter, and Jax Media’s Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez.