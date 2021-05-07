Fox Orders Country Music Drama ‘Monarch’

Fox has ordered the country music drama Monarch to series for 2021-2022. Fox is bypassing a pilot and going straight to series.

Monarch is a multigenerational musical drama about America's first family of country music. The Romans are talented, but while their name is synonymous with honesty, the foundation of their success is a lie. When their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, Nicky Roman, heir to the crown, already battling an industry stacked against her, will stop at nothing to protect her family's legacy.

Melissa London Hilfers created the show, and is an executive producer alongside Michael Rauch, who is showrunner, Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group and Jason Owen of Sandbox Entertainment.

Owen is a manager whose clients include Kacey Musgraves, Faith Hill, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town and Kelsea Ballerini. Fox suggested some of his clients will appear in Monarch.

The series will feature original music and covers.