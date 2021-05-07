Fox Orders Drama ‘The Cleaning Lady’

Fox has ordered drama The Cleaning Lady, starring Elodie Yung. Based on an Argentine series, the show “is a darkly aspirational character drama about a whip-smart doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son,” said Fox. “But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her own rules…”

Warner Bros Television and Fox Entertainment are producing. Executive producers are Miranda Kwok, Melissa Carter, Michael Offer, Shay Mitchell, Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez. Carter is the showrunner.

Adan Canto and Martha Millan are also in the cast, and Sebastien LaSalle and Valentino LaSalle are twins who share a role.