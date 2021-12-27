Peacock Sets January Date For Joe Montana Docuseries

Peacock will profile NFL quarterback icon Joe Montana in a new documentary series debuting January 6.

The six-part series, Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure follows the career of the four-time Super Bowl champion with the San Francisco 49'ers, including exclusive footage as well as interviews of many NFL personalities including Tom Brady, Jerry Rice, Steve Young, George Seifert, Ed Debartolo, Peyton Manning, Magic Johnson, and Ken Griffey Jr., said the streaming service.

The first two episodes of Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure will premiere January 6, with new episodes premiering weekly on Peacock. ■

