Where to Find 2022 Sinead O’Connor Documentary

Viewers seeking to learn more about Sinead O’Connor, who died July 26, can access the 2022 Showtime documentary Nothing Compares on Paramount Plus and on Showtime’s on demand platforms, including ShowtimeAnytime.com. Kathryn Ferguson directs the film.

Nothing Compares “charts Sinéad OʼConnorʼs phenomenal rise to worldwide fame and examines how she used her voice at the height of her stardom, before her iconoclastic personality led to her exile from the pop mainstream. Focusing on O’Connor’s prophetic words and deeds from 1987 to 1993, the film presents an authoritative, richly cinematic portrait of this fearless trailblazer through a contemporary feminist lens,” according to Showtime.

O’Connor speaks in the film.

Nothing Compares was in select theaters in September, before it debuted on Showtime October 2.

O’Connor died at age 56. As the documentary begins, “IN MEMORIAM, 1966-2023” appears on the screen.

O’Connor’s first album, “The Lion and the Cobra,” came out in 1987. Her second, “I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got,” featured the single “Nothing Compares 2 U”, which Prince wrote.

In 1992, during a performance on Saturday Night Live, she tore a picture of Pope John Paul II and said, “Fight the real enemy.”

Nothing Compares begins with O’Connor being introduced by Kris Kristofferson at a Bob Dylan tribute concert in New York, days after the SNL incident. Kristofferson said O’Connor’s name “has become synonymous with courage and integrity.” The crowd boo’s vociferously as she walks onstage.

Showtime's music documentaries have covered Eric Clapton, David Johansen, Biz Markie and the Eagles, among others.