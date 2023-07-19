Vizio Adds Local Channel Category To WatchFree Plus Streaming Service

Vizio said its free Watch Free Plus streaming video services is adding a local channel category.

Stations in major markets owned by Fox and Gray Television are making local news coverage from major markets including Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas-Fort Worth, Atlanta and Washington D.C. available to Vizio set users.

“We are thrilled to partner with Vizioin launching these local channels on WatchFree Plus,” said Pat LaPlatney, president & Co-CEO of Gray Television. “From Atlanta to Phoenix to Cleveland, viewers can now stay connected to their local news, weather, and sports, all with the convenience of their Vizio smart TV.”

Streaming news from CBS News Los Angeles, CBS News New York and News 12 New York were previously available on Vizio Watch Free Plus,

"Vizio’s expansion of local market news in WatchFree Plus marks an exciting milestone for smart TV owners across the United States,” said Katherine Pond, Group VP, Platform Content & Partnerships at Vizio. “Through our collaboration with Gray Television and Fox, we make it possible for millions of users to stay connected with their communities with relevant and timely content through our WatchFree Plus streaming service.”

Vizio users can stream national news on WatchFree Plus on channels including TD Ameritrade Network, Bloomberg Originals, CBC News, CBS News, Cheddar News, CNN RePlay, FOX Weather, LiveNOW from FOX, NBC News Now, Reuters, Scripps News, The Hill, USA Today, WeatherNation, Yahoo Finance.

The added local news channels available on WatchFree Plus are

Fox:

WAGA (Fox 5 - Atlanta)

WTTG (Fox 5 - Washington DC)

WJBK (Fox 2 - Detroit)\

KDFW (Fox 4 - Dallas)

WTVT (Fox 13 - Tampa Bay)

KTVU (Fox 2 - San Francisco)

WTXF (Fox 29 - Philadelphia)

WOFL (Fox 35 Orlando)

KCPQ (Fox 13 Seattle)

KTTV (Fox 11 - Los Angeles)

Gray:

WANF Atlanta News First (Independent - Atlanta) \

KTVK/KPHO Arizona's Family (CBS 5 - Phoenix)

WOIO Cleveland 19 News (CBS 19 - Cleveland/Akron)

WBTV News (CBS 3 - Charlotte)

KPTV (Fox 12 - Portland)

KMOV4 News (CBS 4 - St. Louis)

WSMV4 News (CBS 4 - Nashville)

KCTV5 News (CBS 5 - Kansas City)

WFSB Eyewitness News 3 (CBS 3 - Hartford/New Haven)

WXIX-TV (Fox 19 Now - Cincinnati)