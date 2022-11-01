Hearst Television’s Very Local Available On Vizio Smart TVs
Original series also available on demand
Hearst Television said that its Very Local free streaming service is available on Vizio smart TVs.
Very Local is a streaming channel offering 24-hour access to local news, weather and original series from Hearst and its local stations.
Viewers will also have access to Very Local original series on demand.
“We aim to give our audiences content that not only excites, but is relatable, too,” said Chris Tanquary, Senior Director of Business Development at Vizio. “Very Local’s addition to Vizio is sure to give our users the news, weather and shows that matter to them most, no matter where they are in the U.S.”
Also Read: ‘Boston Rob’ Mariano Hosts Show on Very Local App
Very Local is also available for free on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku and Local Now.
“The addition of the Vizio platform marks a major step in the growth of our distribution for Very Local’s programming,” said Andrew Fitzgerald, senior VPt, Streaming Video Services, at Hearst Television. “We want to reach consumers with quality local content wherever they are and on their own timetable, and working with Vizio helps us substantially in that objective. We’re confident Very Local will prove an excellent complement to Vizio’s outstanding lineup of movies, TV shows, sports, kids and family content, news, lifestyle programming, gaming and more.” ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.