Hearst Television’s Very Local Available On Vizio Smart TVs

Hearst Television said that its Very Local free streaming service is available on Vizio smart TVs.

Very Local is a streaming channel offering 24-hour access to local news, weather and original series from Hearst and its local stations.

Viewers will also have access to Very Local original series on demand.

“We aim to give our audiences content that not only excites, but is relatable, too,” said Chris Tanquary, Senior Director of Business Development at Vizio. “Very Local’s addition to Vizio is sure to give our users the news, weather and shows that matter to them most, no matter where they are in the U.S.”

Very Local is also available for free on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku and Local Now.

“The addition of the Vizio platform marks a major step in the growth of our distribution for Very Local’s programming,” said Andrew Fitzgerald, senior VPt, Streaming Video Services, at Hearst Television. “We want to reach consumers with quality local content wherever they are and on their own timetable, and working with Vizio helps us substantially in that objective. We’re confident Very Local will prove an excellent complement to Vizio’s outstanding lineup of movies, TV shows, sports, kids and family content, news, lifestyle programming, gaming and more.” ■