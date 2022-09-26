Allen Media Group’s Local Now Launches 27 Hearst Very Local News Channels

Allen Media Group and Hearst Television said they reached an agreement under which Allen’s Local Now free streaming service will carry 27 of Hearst's Very Local news channels.

The ad-supported streaming channels, serving 26 U.S. media markets in 39 states, provide news and local content produced by Hearst’s TV stations.

“Local Now has the most local channels of any free streaming platform,” Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Local Now parent company Allen Media Group, said. “We are thrilled to bring best-in-class local programming from Hearst Television to the Local Now platform. Our users value premium local news channels that they know and trust.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We’re excited to expand Hearst Television’s streaming footprint by making our Very Local channels available to the diverse and growing audiences on the Local Now streaming app,” Hearst Television senior VP of streaming services Andrew Fitzgerald said. “As consumers seek to connect with local news and information on streaming platforms, Hearst Television will meet them where they are with award-winning news and originals via Very Local.”

Local Now provides local content to 225 markets. It competes with Sinclair Broadcast Group’s NewsON and VUit from Syncbak and Gray Television. ■