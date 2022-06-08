Syncbak’s Streamer VUit Adds Stations From Weigel, Capitol, Lockwood, Marquee, Ft. Myer and Sunbeam

Syncbak is adding 18 stations to its VUit out of market local news streaming service after reaching agreement with six broadcast groups.

The stations give VUit news and special events from five additional markets: Chicago, Raleigh, North Carolina; Ft. Myers, Florida; Norfolk, Virginia; and Salisbury, Maryland.

The stations are owned by Weigel Broadcasting (WCIU-TV, WBND-TV, WDJT-TV and WYTU); Capitol Broadcasting Co. (WRAL-TV, WRAZ-TV and WILM-TV); Lockwood Broadcast Group (WSKY-TV, WCAV-TV, WDFX-TV, WPGX-TV and WTNZ-TV); Marquee Broadcasting Inc. (WMDT, WNKY-TV and WSWG-TV); Fort Myers Broadcasting Co. (WINK-TV) and Sunbeam Television (WDHD-TV and WSVN-TV).

VUit lets viewers nationwide stream news from stations in out of town market. They can catch up new from their hometowns, watch high school sporting event or check out the weather where their friends or family live.

VUit now streams content from about 250 stations with coverage in nearly 80% of the top markets.

“These new deals are the latest example underscoring VUit’s position as the leading streaming destination for local news and cultural content that has appeal on a national scale,” said Syncbak CEO Jack Perry. “The value we offer to stations in scaling their streaming audience and digital revenue is unparalleled. As we continue to expand, we remain laser-focused on our bigger mission and vision: helping every station and station group thrive in the streaming landscape.”

VUit has stations from Gray Television, an early investor in the service, Cox Media group, Hearst Television, Heritage Broadcasting, Morgan Murphy Media, News-Press and Gazette Co. and independent stations WFMZ-TV, Philadelphia, and KTSF-TV San Francisco. ■