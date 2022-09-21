CBS-Owned Stations Join Sinclair’s NewsON Platform

Sinclair Broadcast Group’s NewsON streaming platform said it made a deal licensing news content from 13 of Paramount Global’s CBS-owned local stations.

Many of the stations are in top markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia and San Francisco.

NewsON users will be able to watch live newscasts, CBS News Local FAST channels, and story clips from the stations. NewsOn will add CBS’s local streaming station from Detroit when it launches.

“We are really thrilled to work with CBS News and Stations and bring their news product to NewsON’s multi-platform user base,” said Ron Stitt, general manager of NewsON. “CBS has been a leader in development of OTT/CTV local news and we are pleased they are joining and supporting a large body of network affiliates who participate in NewsON to ensure they are connecting with CTV audiences and maximizing reach and revenue with their content.”

The addition of the CBS stations gives NewsON content from more than 250 stations covering about 92% of the country.

“We are excited to distribute our 13 local streaming channels on NewsON,” said Sahand Sepehrnia, senior VP of streaming, CBS Stations. “Ron and the team are innovators and true champions of local news, and we are optimistic that the addition of our streaming channels will help expand their consumer offering and grow our audience.” ■