Vizio Premiers Fresher Design for WatchFree Plus

Vizio is releasing an updated design for its Watch Free Plus free streaming service.

The new design includes a more intuitive electronic program guide to help viewers choose from more than 260 channels, faster navigation and personalization features.

The WatchFree Plus Guide also displays upcoming content in 30 minute intervals.

Also Read: More Scripps Channels Go FAST In Deal With Vizio

For advertisers the new design makes it easier to prompt contextually relevant content.

"We are proud of the growth we have seen across our free streaming service,” Steve Yum, VP of Software Product Management at Vizio. "This redesign makes it easier than ever to navigate and explore the continually expanding universe of entertainment on WatchFree Plus across live and on demand programming.”

During its third-quarter earnings report, Vizio said that SmartCast active accounts rose 15% to 16.6 million and hours viewed rose 17% to 4.2 billion hours.

Gross profit from Vizio’s Platform Plus business rose 38% to $78.9 million as revenues 49% to $128 million.

The WatchFree Plus design also features picture in picture, enabling users to continue watching a show while browning other channels, listings of channel genres and easy across to on-demand titles. ■