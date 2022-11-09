Vizio Posts Profit As Platform Business Registers Big Gains

By Jon Lafayette
( Broadcasting & Cable )
published

SmartCast Active accounts rise 15% to 16.6 million

Vizio MyWatchlist
(Image credit: Vizio)

 Vizio swung to a profit in the third-quarter as gains at its Platform Plus business more than offset a drop in device sales.

Net income was $2 million, or 1 cent a share, compared to a net loss of $18.6 million, or 10 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 26% to $435 million.

Gross profit from Vizio’s Platform Plus business rose 49% to $128 million. Platform Plus net revenue–including advertising–rose 38% to $78.9 million. Average revenue per user rose 39% to $27.69 

Also Read: Vizio Offers Smart TV User Accounts for Managing Streaming Subscriptions

SmartCast Active account rose 15% to 16.6 million and hours viewed rose 17% to 4.2 billion hours 

Device revenue fell 39% to $307 million as smart TV shipments fell 15% to 1.2 million. Gross profit from Vizio’s device business fell 95% to $1.2 million.

Vizio said it expect its Platform Plus business to have a gross profit ob between $84 million and $87 million in the fourth quarter and net revenue of $138 million to $142 million.

“An important motto for Vizio has always been ‘growth meets discipline,” said CEO William Wang. “Our third-quarter results are a continued reflection of this as we grew our platform revenue by 49% and our total company adjusted EBITDA came in at 417 million, all of which surpassed the high end of our guidance ranges.”

Jon Lafayette
Jon Lafayette

Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.