Vizio Offers Smart TV User Accounts for Managing Streaming Subscriptions

Smart TV maker Vizio has gotten itself into the payment and subscription management business, introducing the Vizio Account.

Vizio said the account will make it easier for smart TV users to subscribe to streaming services and take advantage of special offers.

With the Vizio Account, viewers can sign in once and spend less time accessing and managing viewing options.

"The launch of Vizio Account lays an important foundation for streamlining payment and subscriptions on our platform," said Mike O’Donnell, chief revenue and strategy officer at Vizio. "Vizio Account will provide consumers with more choice and greater control over their entertainment investments while giving our partners a dynamic marketplace for delivering offers."

Vizio Account users will also get easier tech support, access to special sales and offers and email notifications about new features and products. ■