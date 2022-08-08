Starz App Becomes Available on Smart TVs From Vizio

Vizio said that the Starz app is available on Vizio smart TV, effective Monday.

The move makes it easier for Vizio users to access Starz original programming and movies.

“We welcome Starz to the entertainment lineup available on Vizio’s Smart TVs,” said Katherine Pond, group VP, platform content and partnerships at Vizio. “The addition of Starz marks another significant advancement in our commitment to provide our users with access to the programming they love and endless entertainment options for millions of users who begin their entertainment journey with Vizio.”

Vizio Smart TVs already have apps for many streaming services available, including Apple TV Plus, BET Plus, Discovery Plus, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock and Prime Video.

“We are excited to bring our Starz app to Vizio Smart TVs making our premium programming available to millions of users throughout the country,” said Alison Hoffman, president of domestic networks at Starz. “From our robust slate of original series dedicated to amplifying narratives by, about and for women and underrepresented audiences, and our library that features some of the biggest movies, Starz is delighted to bring our award-winning programming to the VIZIO platform for viewers to enjoy in an easy, frictionless way.”

Starz content including original series Outlanders, P-Valley and the Power universe and theatrical films such as Spider-Man: No Way Home, Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Vizio Smart TVs also include support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in, allowing viewers to stream, control, and share content from their phone, tablet, or laptop directly onto the big screen. ■