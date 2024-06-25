Viant Working With Cedara To Expand Carbon Measurement

Ad-tech company Viant Technology said it has formed a strategic integration with carbon-intelligence platform Cedara, which will provide advertisers with more comprehensive carbon measurement of their ad campaigns as part of Adtricity, Viant’s sustainability program.

Viant will also use Cedara to measure its own carbon footprint.

“On the heels of Cannes Lions, where the industry came together around building a more sustainable future for digital advertising, Viant is continuing the momentum by announcing a new integration with Cedara to drive a comprehensive and transparent approach to carbon measurement further accelerating the shift to a new sustainable economy,” Viant chief marketing officer Jon Schulz said. “At Viant, we believe what gets measured gets done. In that spirit, Viant and Cedara are joining forces to create an end-to-end pathway to track and ultimately reduce carbon emissions in digital advertising.”

Earlier this month, Viant expanded Adtricity, announcing plans to power all ad campaigns executed through the Viant platform with 100% renewable energy.

Cedara’s media sustainability solutions follow the latest industry-standard measurement frameworks. Viant’s integration with Cedara will help advertisers to measure the emissions of their media investments utilizing the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) framework, provide turnkey corporate emissions reporting and support the net-zero ambitions of both Viant and its clients.

“Cedara is proud to partner with Viant, our first DSP integration squarely focused on the buy-side of digital advertising integrating with our platform,” Cedara chief operating officer Eric Shih said. “As we’re both members of the industry coalition Ad Net Zero, we’re proud to collaborate with Viant, who shares our vision of sustainability both for its company and its customers, to bring the advertising industry closer to its collective net zero objective.”