Viant Launches Adtricity Program As Part of Sustainability Drive

Viant Technology said it has launched Adtricity, a carbon impact reduction program, as part of its push to make the industry more environmentally sustainable.

Viant also joined Ad Net Zero as a founding member. Ad Net Zero is a cross industry coalition aimed at shrinking the industry’s carbon footprint.

With Adtricity, Viant clients get Renewable Energy Credits as an incentive to choose to make media investments with responsible vendors. The credit can be used to achieve carbon-reduction goals.

“The new climate reality requires a new mandate for change — where ideas are turned into real action. We understand that climate change cannot be addressed by one of us alone. It requires participation and action from us all,” said Tim Vanderhook, Co-Founder & CEO, Viant. “At Viant, we believe that the digital advertising industry drives change, and makes economies and communities thrive. This is why we are so thrilled to introduce Adtricity and our new partnership with Ad Net Zero. As we continue to advance our own sustainability journey and explore additional ways to make an impact, we will continue to seek out opportunities where we can support our customers in taking action.”

Viant said it is commit to being carbon neutral in energy usage by the end of 2023. Part of its plan to achieve that is to purchase qualified renewable energy to offset emissions generated by its ad tech infrastructure. ■