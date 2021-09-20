Viant Launches Ad Campaign Touting Software 'Built for Now'

Viant on Monday launched an ad campaign for its ad targeting software that it says is “built for now.”

In addition to saying it is up to date, “now” in Viant’s commercial stands for “new open web.”

According to the spot, “Now we’re in a new digital landscape, where new channels can lead you to your next customer, where campaigns are data driven and outcomes are measurable. Welcome to now.” Viant says its software is “built for transparency. Built for ROI.”

Also Read: Viant Sees Results Jump as It Tests Non-Cookie ID Program

The campaign, its first since Viant went public in February, is designed to target “modern marketers” and advertising decision makers at brands and their agencies, Viant chief marketing officer Jon Schultz told Broadcasting+Cable via email.

Spots will run on cable business channels and CTV. “Video is the best format to drive emotion with the unique combination of sight, sound and motion," Schultz said. Viant is also running ads in social, with premium publishers, digital out of home, digital audio, podcasts and search.

The campaign will run for the balance of 2021, with heavier flights in September and October.

Schultz declined to specify the budget for the campaign. “We don’t share specific amounts, but this is a significant campaign with a very high penetration across our target audience segments via a variety of media channels,” he said.

Before going public Viant ran a video ad campaign last year talking about how its Adelphic platform made buying programming campaigns easy.

To achieve a vivid and realistic look for its new campaign without spending millions, Viant’s commercials were shot using a virtual stage, which created an immersive environment that used photo-realistic backgrounds. The virtual stage used enhanced gaming engine footage on a 270-degree stage of L.E.D. screens with a combined 26 million pixels.

The technology meant that the actors in the campaign didn’t have to travel cross-country to get realistic mountaintop, city or beach views behind them nor did they have to spend hours waiting for framing or lighting to set up.