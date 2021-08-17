Viant Sees Results Jump as It Tests Non-Cookie ID Program

Viant said it is getting big results as it tests its non-cookie systems for targeting consumers with video advertising.

The company said it had a private beta release of its World Without Cookies program. Participants in the private beta release saw 200% more conversions. They also reached 40% more households and decreased frequency and ad repetition by 28%.

The World Without Cookies program integrates Viant’s House ID within its Adelphic programmatic advertising software.

Viant said it followed up its private beta with an open beta phase that started in June and made the World Without Cookies program available to all of its customers.

“Marketers are struggling to measure brand effectiveness, especially in channels like connected TV, streaming audio, and mobile phones where cookies don’t exist or only exist a small percentage of the time,” said Chris Vanderhook, chief operations officer, Viant. “We believe WWC solves for these important, emerging needs empowering brands and agencies to reach more customers and drive better performance of their omnichannel campaigns while also providing a better consumer experience.”