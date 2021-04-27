Viant Aims To Prevent Fraud With DoubleVerify Integration

Viant Technology said it has integrated DoubleVerify’s Inventory Quality Management system into its Adelphic advertising software.

Viant said the new integrations, which expands its work with DoubleVerify, provides an additional layer of support. Adelphic’s Inventory Quality Program provides brand safety controls and anti-fraud protection across all video formats including connected TV.

“Viant’s partnership with DoubleVerify underscores our long-standing commitment to delivering high-quality inventory to our brands and agencies,” said Jonathan Ahuna, senior VP of technical operations, Viant. “We are excited that this partnership will boost our existing brand safety and fraud prevention protocols across all Adelphic channels, including CTV, a big focus area for today’s marketer.”

DoubleVerify has recently detected and disrupted a series of ad fraud schemes that turned out to be related. Fraudsters are attracted to CTV because it is growing fast and carries a relatively high price per ad compared to other digital media.

“Marketers are increasingly investing in CTV as an alternative to linear television,” said Steve Woolway, executive VP of business development at DoubleVerify. “Credible, independent measurement for channels like CTV is required to give brands and agencies confidence in their media investment. We are excited to provide Adelphic’s customers an added layer of insight and control when it comes to their media buying.”