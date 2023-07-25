LoopMe Joins Ad-Industry Climate Group Ad Net Zero

Ad tech company LoopMe said it has joined Ad Net Zero, a group aimed to help the ad industry protect the environment by reducing carbon emissions and favoring sustainable products.

Other Ad Net Zero supporters include Amazon, Google, Meta, Dentsu, Publicis Groupe, Omnicom, PubMatic, the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB).

(Image credit: LoopMe)

“We have worked arduously to prioritize sustainability as a tenet of our business and to offer more sustainable technology options to our advertising industry partners,” Stephen Upstone, CEO and founder of LoopMe, said. “We are thrilled to have achieved significant momentum with our advertising sustainability initiatives, and are looking forward to leveraging Ad Net Zero’s guidance to further elevate our impact as an evangelist for doing right by our planet.”

LoopMe announced in May that it had achieved carbon neutrality seven years ahead of schedule.

“We are delighted to have LoopMe amongst our supporters, especially given their recent stated contributions to advertising sustainability, both within their own business operations by achieving carbon neutrality and by enabling more sustainable practices industry-wide with their marketplace that reduces carbon emissions for partners,” Ad Net Zero U.S. director John Osborn said. “LoopMe embodies the Ad Net Zero mission of modeling and empowering advertising sustainability practices through decarbonization.”