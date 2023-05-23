LoopMe Launches AI-Driven Intelligent Ad Marketplace

Ad-tech company LoopMe launched a new Intelligent Marketplace that it said gives buyers and sellers a smarter programmatic ecosystem.

Using artificial intelligence, the new marketplace provides high value for inventory providers while maintaining high bid matches for buyers.

“LoopMe is proud to be leading the industry with strong AI-powered technology, and our Intelligent Marketplace provides solutions our customers can’t get elsewhere,” said Jonnie Byrne, Global GM Marketplace at LoopMe.

LoopMe said the marketplace delivers a 40% increase in buying efficiency; its filtering capabilities suppress 98% of supply that won’t receive a bid. The filtering also reduces the power needed to process bids, helping LoopMe reach its sustainability goals.

“Efficiency and sustainability are cornerstones of a responsible digital advertising supply chain. LoopMe’s Intelligent Marketplace aligns with our commitment to deliver effective and efficient advertising solutions at scale,” said Emma Newman, chief revenue officer, EMEA, at PubMatic.

LoopMe’s Intelligent Marketplace manages more than 300 billion ad requests per day, serving more than 50,000 leading apps and sites. In addition to PubMatic, its programmatic clients includeMagnite, StackAdapt, Xandr and Unity.