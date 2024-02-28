Viamedia Extends Ad Sales Relationship With TDS Telecom

Viamedia said it renewed and expanded its ad sales relationship with TDS Telecommunications.

Under the new agreement, Viamedia will represent TDS’s video services in four additional TV markets. The markets are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Milwaukee and Wausau.

Viamedia continues to sell ads for TDS in Madison and Charlotte.

“Viamedia's innovative solutions have been essential for TDS’ content delivery and advertising, particularly as we expand into new television markets including Green Bay, Eau Claire, Milwaukee, and Wausau," said Kristi Ramsey, director of content management at TDS.

“Their innovative solutions perfectly complement our vision, driving value for advertisers and a superior experience for viewers in both these new and established markets. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to excellence and innovation in engaging with audiences nationwide,” Ramsey said.

Also Read: Viamedia’s Parrot Lines Up Spots on Cable and CTV

TDS provides high-speed internet, TV entertainment and phone services to small to mid-sized communities in 32 states.

“Expanding Viamedia’s tremendously successful partnership with TDS will further benefit local businesses by enhancing the effectiveness and reach of their advertising,” said Viamedia CEO David Solomon. “TDS has proven to be a great success story in a rapidly changing industry. We are proud to continue our eight-year collaboration, setting new benchmarks for advertising success that benefit advertisers and consumers alike.”