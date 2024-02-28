TransUnion Makes Identity Data Available Through Samooha Clean Room

TransUnion said it made a deal to enable brands and publishers to access its TruAudience consumer identity data within Samooha, Snowflake’s clean-room environment.

Clients will be able to securely connect, collaborate and share online and offline customer data in their Snowflake account, the companies said.

"TransUnion’s leading identity data and enrichment augment our data clean room and enable seamless data collaboration across marketing channels, without the need to directly share sensitive customer data," said Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan, co-founder of Samooha. “This innovation empowers clients to establish enduring data partnerships, gain invaluable customer insights, and maintain stringent consumer privacy controls."

TruAudience combines the expansive consumer data, advanced identity resolution, audience building, and targeting capabilities of TransUnion and Neustar into an interoperable suite of privacy-first marketing solutions.

The product suite offers closed-loop marketing measurement and attribution.

"Our partnership with Snowflake, through the Samooha solution, addresses the challenges faced by those who have begun leveraging data clean rooms, but are struggling to unlock their full value due to a lack of identity translation," said Michael Schoen, executive VP, and head of TruAudience marketing solutions at TransUnion.

"This native identity management and collaboration solution deepens our integration into the Snowflake platform and Media Data Cloud, building on our transfer-less identity resolution capabilities,” Schoen said. “Marketers can now improve their collaborations with the same identity used to deduplicate and enrich their first-party data.”

Samooha, by Snowflake, is a Snowflake Native App available on the Snowflake marketplace.