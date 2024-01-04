TransUnion Integrates Neustar Data To Bolster Identity Graph

TransUnion said it has improved its identity graph by integrating data from Neustar, which it acquired in 2021 .

TransUnion said its identity graph incorporates artificial intelligence to cluster identifiers into individuals and households, and then rate the strength of those identities.

Adding the data from Neustar will give marketers more accurate matches, particularly in demographic groups, TransUnion said.

Some customers will see a 25% increase in marketable phone numbers and a 54% increase in targetable IP addresses, the company said.

“Enhancements to our identity graph ensure businesses can navigate a privacy-first marketing environment. TransUnion does this by unifying online and offline consumer data through a four-stage AI process, including data sourcing, matching, linking data clusters and scoring identities,” said Michael Schoen, executive VP and head of TruAudience marketing solutions at TransUnion. “This approach ultimately ensures more scalability and precision.”

To demonstrate the strength of this data, TransUnion said it joined the Truthset Data Collective, a collaborative group consisting of more than 20 leading data providers. TransUnion received top ranks for accuracy in linking hashed email addresses to physical addresses, and across 11 crucial demographic and small business categories

“As the leading Spanish-language media company, our identity solution needs to balance the scale of our audiences with a precise view into how they can be engaged. TransUnion’s enhanced graph and identity resolution process optimizes for both scale and accuracy, allowing us to achieve superior, effective reach with TelevisaUnivision Household Graph,” said Seema Patel, senior VP of Data Enterprise at TelevisaUnivision. “We’re excited to build the future of addressability with our key customers and partners, enabled by TransUnion.”

In addition to working directly with TransUnion, marketers can access TransUnion identity solutions through a Snowflake Native App. Snowflake’s clean room technology lets marketers safely share data.

“TransUnion has innovated with Snowflake to reduce concerns around security, privacy, and governance for customers on Snowflake,” said Bill Stratton, Global Head, Media, Entertainment & Advertising at Snowflake. “Together we look forward to unlocking privacy-first consumer insights and a new paradigm of interoperability with partners through the Snowflake Media Data Cloud and Data Clean Room technology combined with TransUnion’s identity graph.”