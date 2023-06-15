Truthset’s Data Collective Adds Experian To Efforts To Improve Accuracy

Truthset said that Experian, a leading provider of marketing information, has joined Truthset’s Data Collective.

The Data Collective was launched in 2022 with 20 members. It was established to provide an independent platform for companies to share and benchmark the accuracy of their marketing data.

As a member, Experian can evaluate its marketing data against industry standards, enhancing the accuracy of the information it provides to clients.

"Experian already has a reputation for delivering trusted marketing data and insights, and by joining the Data Collective, they only reaffirm their commitment to quality,” said Scott McKinley, CEO of Truthset. "We are thrilled to welcome them to the Data Collective and to work together to advance the marketing industry’s standards for data accuracy.”

Founding members of the Data Collective include AlescoData, Alliant, Ameribase Digital, Anteriad, Aristotle, Audience Acuity, Bridge, Data Axle, Epsilon, Fluent, LB Digital, Speedeon, Statara, Stirista, V12, Ventive, Verisk and Webbula.

“At Experian, we are dedicated to helping our clients make better marketing decisions through highly accurate data," said Aimee Irwin, senior VP, strategy for Experian’s arketing Services unit. “Joining Truthset's Data Collective is a natural fit, as we share their commitment to data accuracy and transparency. We look forward to working with Truthset and our fellow Data Collective members to drive industry-wide improvements in data quality."

Truthset was founded in 2019 by industry veterans from Nielsen, Salesforce, LiveRamp, and Procter & Gamble. Truthset is funded by venture investors.