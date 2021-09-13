TransUnion Agrees to Acquire Neustar for $3.1 Billion in Cash

TransUnion said it signed an agreement to acquire Neustar, a company with identity resolution capabilities used in connection with targeted marketing and fraud detection.

TransUnion said it was spending $3.1 billion for Neustar’s businesses for its security business, which will remain part of the Golden Gate Capital and CIG portfolio following the closing of the deal, which is expected in the fourth quarter.

The acquisition continues a pattern of companies in the ad tech business merging to take advantage of the growth in streaming video, particularly connected TV.

“Over the last four years, Neustar has meaningfully scaled its core portfolio of solutions, completed strategic investments in its growth platforms and technology, and enhanced its winning culture,” said Rishi Chandna, managing director at Golden Gate Capital. “We are proud to have partnered with management and the talented Neustar team to execute this successful transformation into a leading provider of identity-driven solutions which leading brands rely on every day to connect with their prospects and customers.”

Also Read: Magnite Joins TV Data Initiative Formed by Ad Tech Companies

TransUnion is looking to evolve from being a credit-rating company into one that works with digital marketers, making a number of acquisitions leading up to this deal to buy Neustar.

Also Read: Blockgraph, TransUnion Team on Data for Addressable Ads

Neustar’s OneID identity-resolution platform will increase the speed and sophistication of TransUnion’s identity-based solutions, strengthening TransUnion’s offers across industry verticals in the U.S. as well as global markets.

“TransUnion and Neustar share a similar strategic vision, culture and focus on building innovative identity-based solutions which enable trusted connections between companies and people,” said Charlie Gottdiener, pesident and CEO of Neustar. “The two companies’ complementary businesses, products and relationships will offer benefits for our combined customers, employees and other stakeholders across a diverse set of markets.”