Feds Approve Golden Gate Purchase of Neustar

The federal government has no antitrust issues with the acquisition of marketing information services company Neustar by Golden Gate Capital for approximately $2.9 billion.

That came in a notice from the Federal Trade Commission that either it or the Justice Department (they don't reveal which) had concluded the Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust review and found no reason to condition or sue to block the deal.

On Dec. 14, Neustar announced it had a deal to be bought by the investment group.

Neustar last summer partnered with Dish to provide targeted TV advertising.