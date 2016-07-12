Neustar Helps Dish to Target TV Spots

Real-time data provider Neustar said it formed a partnership with Dish Media Sales to deliver and measure targeted advertising on television.

Dish is able to deliver specific commercials to specific viewers on a household basis in 8 million homes. Combined with Neustar’s ability to analyze and manage consumer data, a targeted approach allows advertisers to reduce wasted media spending, Neustar said.

Neustar can help Dish advertisers build addressable TV audiences based on first part customer data, a partner’s data or third-party data and deliver relevant messages to consumers.

"TV is going through a renaissance and promises to reinvent itself in a way that aligns with how consumers want to engage with brands,” said Steven Wolfe Pereira, chief marketing and communications officer of Neustar. “With the proliferation of media and the multi-screen behavior of consumers accelerating rapidly, marketers have the opportunity to transform how they use their valuable customer data. We are excited to partner with Dish, a pioneer in the TV industry, to let media buyers and sellers demonstrate the efficacy of TV media by hyper-targeting advertisements, and measuring results at a granular, addressable level.”

Neustar had already been targeting audiences for online and cross-platform marketers.

“Brands can now leverage Neustar’s consumer data to expand beyond the small screen to the featured screen in the house – the TV,” said Adam Gaynor, VP of Dish Media Sales. “Adding Neustar to our stable of partners simplifies the buying and reporting process for brands utilizing Neustar’s data analytics on Dish’s addressable platform.”