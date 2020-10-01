TransUnion, Diving Into CTV, Buys Data Company
TruOptik to help build audience and identity products
TransUnion, which has consumer and credit information on individuals, is expanding into the connected TV space by buying data company TruOptik.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
The move continues a trend of small data companies being swallowed up as the stakes in over-the-top increase and the industry consolidates.
TransUnion noted that connected TV has become an increasingly important way consumer are getting long-form content. With cookie disappearing as a way for marketers to identify targets, it needs new form of analytics to identify audiences for advertisers.
TransUnion had previously acquired Signal and TruSignal before agreeing to acquire Tru Optik.
