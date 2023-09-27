Magnite Integrates Snowflake, Enabling Secure Use Of Data Across Streaming Inventory

Magnite said it has enabled Snowflake's secure data cloud to operate within Magnite Access, enabling buyers and sellers to use data to manage, create and transact audience segments.

Snowflake’s cleanroom technology permits thousands of organizations to safely share and unlock the value of their data.

“Although the audience-based transaction model continues to be presented with challenges, buyers and sellers still desire to leverage first and third party data to make the most of their high-value assets,” said Kristen Williams, senior VP of strategic partnerships at Magnite. “We look forward to being able to deliver value for our clients with the combination of our best-in-class technology and access to premium supply combined with Snowflake’s powerful and secure data offering.”

Magnite’s streaming supply, which spans more than 80 million CTV households in the U.S. and accounts for 90% of ad-supported CTV viewers in the country.

“Snowflake occupies a unique position in the marketplace in that we’re equipped to enable data connectivity in a transparent, privacy-preserving manner,” said Bill Stratton, Global Head, Media, Entertainment & Advertising at Snowflake. “Our partnership with Magnite will allow us to provide scaled activation for advertisers and agencies, ensuring they’re able to drive consistent results despite the upcoming changes to the addressability landscape.”

“In today’s landscape where client first-party data activation is a core strategic element across all channels, Omni's integration with Magnite via Snowflake provides our OMG advertisers a direct and secure path to audience activation,” said Josh Farbman, US Head of Activation at Annalect. “This enables them to focus investment towards the most relevant consumers, while also benefiting from the cost and performance efficiencies that direct integrations with the supply-side offer.”

Clients use Snowflake to unite siloed data, securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies

