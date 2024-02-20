‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ Debuts: What’s Premiering This Week (Feb. 20-25)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
The latest entry in AMC’s The Walking Dead franchise highlights the list of TV show premieres debuting during the last full week of February.
AMC’s The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premieres February 25 and brings back two of the original The Walking Dead series’ most popular characters in Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), who try to find their way back to one another in a post-apocalyptic world. The six-episode series also stars Lesley-Ann Brandt and Terry O’Quinn.
Netflix on February 22 will debut Avatar: The Last Airbender, a live-action retelling of the animated series of the same name that ran on Nickelodeon from 2005-2008. The eight-episode series stars Gordon Cormier, Dallas Liu and Daniel Dae Kim.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of February 20-25. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.
February 21: Constellation (sci-fi/drama), Apple TV Plus
February 21: The Family Stallone (returning series), Paramount Plus
February 21: Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend (sports documentary), Apple TV Plus
February 23: Sacred Soil: The Piney Woods School Story (documentary), Hulu
February 23: The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy (animated series), Prime Video
February 23: Mia Culpa (drama movie), Netflix
February 24: Where Is Wendy Williams? (documentary series), Lifetime
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.