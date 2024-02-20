‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ Debuts: What’s Premiering This Week (Feb. 20-25)

Danai Gurira in 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live'

The latest entry in AMC’s The Walking Dead franchise highlights the list of TV show premieres debuting during the last full week of February.

AMC’s The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premieres February 25 and brings back two of the original The Walking Dead series’ most popular characters in Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), who try to find their way back to one another in a post-apocalyptic world. The six-episode series also stars Lesley-Ann Brandt and Terry O’Quinn.

Netflix on February 22 will debut Avatar: The Last Airbender, a live-action retelling of the animated series of the same name that ran on Nickelodeon from 2005-2008. The eight-episode series stars Gordon Cormier, Dallas Liu and Daniel Dae Kim.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of February 20-25. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.

February 21: Constellation (sci-fi/drama), Apple TV Plus

February 21: The Family Stallone (returning series), Paramount Plus

February 21: Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend (sports documentary), Apple TV Plus

February 23: Sacred Soil: The Piney Woods School Story (documentary), Hulu

February 23: The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy (animated series), Prime Video

February 23: Mia Culpa (drama movie), Netflix

February 24: Where Is Wendy Williams? (documentary series), Lifetime