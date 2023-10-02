Lionel Messi Docuseries Gets Title, Start Date on Apple TV Plus

Messi Meets America, a docuseries about soccer standout Lionel Messi relocating to the U.S. to play for Inter Miami, debuts on Apple TV Plus October 11. There are six episodes, and three are available on premiere day.

The project was announced in August.

“With unprecedented access to Messi and his new Inter Miami CF family, Messi Meets America takes viewers behind-the-scenes as the greatest player to ever step on the pitch leads his new team to a Leagues Cup title and beyond,” Apple TV Plus said. “From selling out record crowds across America at breakneck speed, to his incredible last-minute game-winning goal in his very first match, to moments with Messi and his Inter Miami CF teammates, the series chronicles Leo’s immersion in America, the remarkable journey and transformation of Inter Miami CF, and most significantly, the impact he is currently having on soccer in North America as ‘Messi Mania’ crisscrosses the continent.”

Messi Meets America is executive produced by Tim Pastore, Patrick Milling Smith, Brian Carmody and Matt Renner of Smuggler Entertainment, alongside Scott Boggins. The series is produced by Smuggler in association with Major League Soccer.

From Argentina, Messi, who is 36, played for Barcelona and then Paris Saint-Germain before joining Inter Miami CF in the U.S.’s Major League Soccer. He won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina.

Inter Miami is part of MLS. Messi has missed the last few matches with a leg injury.

Apple TV Plus has Inter Miami games to stream as part of its MLS Season Pass package.