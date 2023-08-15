Lionel Messi Stars in Upcoming Docuseries on Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus will feature a docuseries on soccer superstar Lionel Messi as he plays in the United States. From Argentina, Messi played for Barcelona and then Paris Saint-Germain, before joining Inter Miami CF in America’s Major League Soccer.

He’s off to a sizzling start in the U.S., with eight goals in five matches, all wins, for Inter Miami.

Messi, who is 36, won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina.

The as-yet untitled docuseries will have six episodes.

“With unprecedented access to Messi and his new Inter Miami CF family, this series takes viewers behind-the-scenes as the greatest player to ever step on the pitch attempts to lead his new team to a Leagues Cup title and beyond,” said Apple TV Plus. “From selling out record crowds across America at breakneck speed, to his incredible last-minute game-winning goal in his very first match, to moments with Messi and his Inter Miami CF teammates, the series chronicles Messi’s immersion in America, the remarkable journey and transformation of Inter Miami CF, and most significantly, the impact he is currently having on soccer in North America as ‘Messi Mania’ crisscrosses the continent.”

Apple offers MLS Season Pass subscriptions, which enable Messi fans to watch him play in Miami. Published reports have said Apple offered Messi a percentage of revenue from new MLS Season Pass subscriptions.

“I couldn’t be happier coming to Miami and joining such an amazing group of people and organization,” said Messi. “I'm joining with the desire to compete, win and help the club continue to grow. I also think we're going to really enjoy ourselves, have a good time and that very special things are going to happen.”

Executive producers on the project are Tim Pastore, Patrick Milling Smith, Brian Carmody, Matt Renner and Scott Boggins. Smuggler Entertainment produces in association with Major League Soccer.