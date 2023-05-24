‘The Family Stallone’ Gets Season Two on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus has ordered a second season of The Family Stallone, a reality series about Sylvester Stallone, wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet.

The show premiered May 17. Paramount Plus said it was the No. 1 original reality series premiere on the service.

“After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: Dad. This new series starring Stallone’s three daughters, wife and himself offers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families,” said Paramount Plus.

Reviews of the show were hot and cold. The Guardian said, “Sly himself is reality TV gold. He has classic movie star charisma, plays into his own mythology with myriad references to Rambo and Rocky, and gathers up pals Al Pacino and Dolph Lundgren to add to the Hollywood glamour of it all. He’s eccentric, quick-witted and delightful in every scene or confessional. But there is also the added unintentional humour that the confessionals have been staged to make him look as youthful as possible, with a soft-focus lens that is less convincing than the average TikTok filter.”

Stallone also stars in Tulsa King on Paramount Plus.

The Family Stallone is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, with Benjamin Hurvitz and Nadim Amiry as executive producers. Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam and Jonathan Singer executive produce for Bunim-Murray Productions.