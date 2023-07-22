AMC Renews Two 'The Walking Dead' Spinoff Series at Comic-Con
Network announces renewals for TWC's ‘Dead City,’ ‘Daryl Dixon’
AMC gave fans of The Walking Dead Universe a bevy of new show updates during its July 21 San Diego Comic-Con: International convention panel, including renewals for two TWD spinoff series.
AMC renewed The Walking Dead: Dead City and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon for second seasons, according to Forbes. Dead City, which stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohen, ends its six-episode freshman run July 23.
Daryl Dixon, which stars Norman Reedus, debuts September 10.
In addition, the network announced The Ones Who Live as the new title of its new series starring original TWD characters Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). The series is set to premiere in 2024.
