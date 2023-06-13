Free Food, Merch From AMC in Advance of ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Premiere

Days before the debut of The Walking Dead: Dead City June 18, AMC Networks is hosting what it calls a Walking Dead Universe takeover in New York City Wednesday (June 14). AMC is partnering with Katz’s Deli, H&H Bagels, Joe’s Pizza, the New York Hot Dog King Cart and other food establishments on the event.

The fun starts at The New Yorker Coffee Cart at 33rd Street and 7th Avenue from 8 to 11 a.m. June 14, with a coffee giveaway that includes New Yorker-designed sleeves. From 9 to 11 a.m., it’s going on at H&H Bagels at 526 Columbus Avenue, where the first 200 customers get the Walker Wake-Up bagel sandwich and show merch. From 12 to 2 p.m., it’s Joe’s Pizza at 1435 Broadway, where the first 200 customers get pizza and merch. Also from noon to 2 p.m., the New York Hot Dog King Cart at 82nd Street and 5th Avenue gives away hot dogs and show merch to the first 200 customers.

Visitors to the Verizon store at 125 W. 42nd St. from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. get Dead City merch, including tote bags and keychains. From 3 to 5 p.m., the first 200 customers at Katz’s Deli at 205 East Houston Street get half of a pastrami sandwich and coleslaw.

Dead City features two characters from the original series, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan). They come together to survive a zombie-infested Manhattan in search of Maggie’s son. There are six episodes on AMC and AMC Plus.