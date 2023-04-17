AMC Networks Plans To Launch Ad-Supported Version of AMC Plus

AMC Networks said it is planning to launch an ad-supported version of its AMC Plus streaming service by October.

Advertisers will also be able to reach viewers of some of AMC’s targeted streaming services — Shudder, IFC Films Unlimited and Sundance Now — if those viewers subscribe via the AMC Plus bundle.

AMC’s move follows high-profile decisions last year by Netflix and Disney Plus to create ad-supported tiers of those previously commercial-free services.

As profitability-focused programmers ratchet up the prices of streaming services, consumers are getting squeezed and looking to reduce their spending on screaming video subscriptions. They are shifting to ad-supported versions of the popular streaming services and to free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platforms and channels.

AMC made the announcement as part of its upfront pitch.

“AMC Plus has scaled to a place where we feel this made sense,” AMC chief commercial officer Kim Kelleher told Broadcasting+Cable. “We feel that it’s the right time to offer an ad-supported tier to give the consumer choice,” she said, adding that all AMC Plus shows will be available on both tiers. “We’re not holding anything back.”

Pricing of the new AMC Plus tier was not disclosed.

AMC doesn’t provide subscriber numbers for AMC Plus. When it last commented, AMC said it expected to have 12 million streaming subscribers across its services by the end of 2022.

Also Read: ‘Better Call Saul’ Driving Subscriptions for AMC Plus

“This is a big moment for AMC Networks and for our advertising partners, because it not only creates a fully ad-supported distribution ecosystem, it also allows advertisers to buy our shows, genres and franchises in a much more comprehensive and impactful way,” Kelleher said.

“With our new series content, library titles and other targeted streaming platforms that are all bundled into AMC Plus, partners can move beyond individual shows and even series and choose to ‘own’ whole genres and franchises, and drive messaging to target audiences no matter what they are watching or where,“ she said. ”We’ve never been able to offer this level of sweeping yet highly focused reach before in such an effective and comprehensive way.”