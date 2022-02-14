AMC Networks Runs Super Bowl Spot With Highlights from AMC Plus

Scene from 'Interview with the Vampire' in AMC Plus Super Bowl spot

AMC Networks bought a Super Bowl spot to show off the shows coming to its AMC Plus premium streaming service.

The 30-second spot provides a first like at the new series Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire.

It also had clips from the final seasons of Better Call Saul, Killing Eve and The Walking Dead.

The spot featured voiceovers from Giancarlo Esposito from Better Call Saul.

AMC Plus was launched in 2020 and costs $8.99 a month, but AMC is offering a 33% discount this weekend

NBC said 30-second spots in the Super Bowl sold for as much as $7 million.

The commercials are a big part of the Super Bowl experience, and many viewers go online to rewatch the spots.

