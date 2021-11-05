AMC Networks ‘On Track’ To Meet Streaming Subscriber Goals

Season 11 of 'The Walking Dead' drove new subscribers to AMC Plus

AMC Networks reported higher third-quarter earnings and said it was on track to meet its goal of reaching 9 million paid subscribers for its portfolio of streaming networks.

Net income rose to $110.7 million, or $2.55 a share, from $61,6 million, or $1.17 a share a year ago

Revenues increased 25% to $810.7 million.

Operating income for AMC’s domestic operations rose 19% to $213 million as revenue rose 24.8% to $682.7 million.

Ad revenues rose 22% to $200 million because of higher prices and an increase in the number of episodes of original programming.

Subscription revenues gained 14% with increased streaming revenues. The company said the premiere of Season 11 of The Walking Dead was a top driver of subscriber acquisition and viewership on AMC Plus. Affiliate revenues were down in the low-single digit range because of a decrease in pay-TV subscribers.

Interim CEO Matt Blank said the company was raising its full-year financial guidance for revenue and adjusted operating income.

“We are building a streaming business that is sustainable and will be profitable over the long term, and with our owned IP, our library of high-quality content, and our strong legacy channels business, we have the right assets to drive growth and increase shareholder value,” Blank said.