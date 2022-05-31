‘Better Call Saul’ Driving Subscriptions for AMC Plus

In its final season, Better Call Saul is driving viewing and subscriber signups for the AMC Plus steaming service, AMC Networks said.

Since the season premiere on April 18, episodic viewership on AMC Plus is up 61% over the course of the season, with the mid-season finale delivering its highest viewership. The show has generated more viewership on AMC Plus than any series other than The Walking Dead.

Over the first 30 days since the season premiere, the popular prequel for Breaking Bad has been the top driver of subscription acquisitions in the history of AMC Plus.

AMC doesn’t break out how many subscribers AMC Plus has. Its subscription streaming channels had 9.5 million subscribers at the end of the first quarter, up from 9 million at the end of 2021 on its last earnings call , the company said. AMC said it remained on track to hit its goal of 20 million to 25 million streaming subscribers by 2025.

On AMC’s linear channel, Better Call Saul has averaged 2.2 million viewers according to Nielsen’s live-plus-3 ratings, including almost 900,000 in the 25-54 demographic. For the most recent episodes, viewership grew 87% over the three days after the episode first appears.

This season Better Call Saul has the third-highest rating among cable dramas during this broadcast season in the 25-54 and 18-49 demos, topped only by Paramount Network’s Yellowstone and The Walking Dead.

Saul has also been big on social media with more than 17 million engagements. It has been trending on Twitter on Monday nights when new episodes appear.

The final six episodes of Better Call Saul will start to air July 11, with the series finale on Aug. 15. ■