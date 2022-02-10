TCA: ‘Better Call Saul’ Sixth and Final Season to Debut in April

AMC will launch the final season of its Emmy-nominated drama series Better Call Saul with a two-episode premiere April 18, the network announced as part of its Television Critics Association Winter tour session.

The final season of the series, a spinoff of AMC’s Breaking Bad series and stars Bob Odenkirk, concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. Better Call Saul’s sixth season will roll out in two parts, with the first seven episodes debuting April 18 and culminating with the series’ final six episodes beginning July 11, said AMC.

Three new original short-form series connected to the world of Better Call Saul will also debut this spring, including the animated series Slippin’ Jimmy; Cooper’s Bar, starring Saul’s Rhea Seehorn; and new episodes of the Emmy-Award winning Better Call Saul Employee Training Video series.

Along with Odenkirk, Better Call Saul also stars Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Giancarlo Esposito, Michael Mando and Tony Dalton. The series is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris.

“Vince, Peter and Bob took the question, ‘Why would you ever try to follow one of the most celebrated and beloved shows in television history with a sequel’ and they answered it on every possible level, with truly extraordinary results,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks in a statement. “Saul Goodman has been a central character on AMC for more than a decade, and he really livens up the place.”

The six-part Slippin’ Jimmy animated series follows the misadventures of a young Jimmy McGill and his childhood friends in Chicago, Illinois. Told in the style of classic 70s-era cartoons, each episode is an ode to a specific movie genre -- from spaghetti westerns and Buster Keaton to The Exorcist, said AMC.

Cooper’s Bar, led by Rhea Seehorn, is a six-episode digital series that follows the antics of character actor Cooper, played by Lou Mustillo (Mike & Molly) and the unique group of LA natives who frequent his neighborhood bar.

Better Call Saul’s Emmy Award-winning Employee Training Video series will also return this summer and will teach viewers how to make commercials the Better Call Saul way. The videos will feature cameos from Better Call Saul characters and be penned by Better Call Saul writer Ariel Levine. ■