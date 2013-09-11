AMC Reaches Deal for ‘Breaking Bad' Spinoff

AMC and Sony Pictures Television have reached a licensing

deal for a Breaking Bad spinoff based

on the drama's Saul Goodman character, the companies announced Wednesday.

The hour-long spinoff, which has been in the works for months, has the

working title Better Call Saul and

would serve as a prequel to Breaking Bad

focusing on the evolution of the Goodman character (Bob Odenkirk) before he

became Walter White's lawyer.

Better Call Saul

is from Breaking Bad creator Vince

Gilligan and series writer/producer Peter Gould. Word that the spinoff is moving

forward comes a day after AMC canceled TheKilling -- again -- after three seasons.

Breaking Bad has three episodes remaining in its final season, which has proved its most watched to-date, premiering to 5.9 million total viewers in August, more than double its debut last summer.