AMC Reaches Deal for ‘Breaking Bad' Spinoff
AMC and Sony Pictures Television have reached a licensing
deal for a Breaking Bad spinoff based
on the drama's Saul Goodman character, the companies announced Wednesday.
The hour-long spinoff, which has been in the works for months, has the
working title Better Call Saul and
would serve as a prequel to Breaking Bad
focusing on the evolution of the Goodman character (Bob Odenkirk) before he
became Walter White's lawyer.
Better Call Saul
is from Breaking Bad creator Vince
Gilligan and series writer/producer Peter Gould. Word that the spinoff is moving
forward comes a day after AMC canceled TheKilling -- again -- after three seasons.
Breaking Bad has three episodes remaining in its final season, which has proved its most watched to-date, premiering to 5.9 million total viewers in August, more than double its debut last summer.
